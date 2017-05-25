41299

Kelowna  

Mill Creek overflowing

Story: 197907

The Lake Avenue beach access is starting to flood in Kelowna.

Neighbours are raising concerns the water could surround their homes from Mill Creek and Okanagan Lake.

Water was pooling at the bottom of the walkway over the creek, which is heavily used by beach-goers.

Crews were on scene working quickly to build a dam of sandbags to hold the creek water back. They were also protecting an electrical panel that water was already getting close to.

They said they would be sandbagging to the mouth of the creek.

Gabion dams along the lake were also replenished with more sand.

