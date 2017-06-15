Celebrating conservation

B.C.'s ninth annual Earth Wind Fire event celebrates food and wine in support of land conservation in the Okanagan.
Guests will enjoy the culinary talents of well-known chefs such as Rod Butters, Bernard Casavant, Jesse Croy, Ross Derrick, Willi Franz, Kai Karoll, Stu Klassen, Jeremy Luypen, and Iain Rennie, all members of the Canadian Culinary Federation.
A live auction will feature outdoor and culinary adventure packages, tours of local wineries, original paintings, jewelry, spa days and fishing gear, to name a few.
Proceeds from the June 24 gala at the Delta Grand Hotel will help acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for bighorn sheep.
“It takes you only a few steps to recognize how beautiful this location is and why it is so important that it remain in a natural state,” says Nicholas Burdock, land conservation co-ordinator for The Nature Trust.
Tickets for Earth Wind Fire are $175 per person. You can order online at naturetrust.bc.ca or call Robin Rivers at 1-866-288-7878.