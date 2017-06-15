Celebrating conservation

Photo: Contributed Kelowna vocalist Anna Jacyszyn is lending her talents to The Nature Trust of BC's ninth annual Earth Wind Fire event.

B.C.'s ninth annual Earth Wind Fire event celebrates food and wine in support of land conservation in the Okanagan.

Guests will enjoy the culinary talents of well-known chefs such as Rod Butters, Bernard Casavant, Jesse Croy, Ross Derrick, Willi Franz, Kai Karoll, Stu Klassen, Jeremy Luypen, and Iain Rennie, all members of the Canadian Culinary Federation.

A live auction will feature outdoor and culinary adventure packages, tours of local wineries, original paintings, jewelry, spa days and fishing gear, to name a few.

Proceeds from the June 24 gala at the Delta Grand Hotel will help acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for bighorn sheep.

“It takes you only a few steps to recognize how beautiful this location is and why it is so important that it remain in a natural state,” says Nicholas Burdock, land conservation co-ordinator for The Nature Trust.

Tickets for Earth Wind Fire are $175 per person. You can order online at naturetrust.bc.ca or call Robin Rivers at 1-866-288-7878.