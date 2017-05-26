42534
35299

Kelowna  

Radio: are you listening?

- | Story: 197899

When it comes to radio listening habits in the Central Okanagan, people love their information, and their country music.

The latest rating numbers for the 12-plus demographic were released by Numeris, Thursday.

CBC Radio topped the charts again with a 19.3 per cent share. That's the percentage of total hours tuned to all radio stations over a one-week period.

CBC also had the largest reach, with an estimated 43,200 people tuning in for at least 15 minutes.

The national broadcaster also grew its share from 18.8 per cent in the spring 2015 book, and 16.2 per cent in 2016.

For those preferring music over news and talk, Country 100.7 was the choice of many. The country station grabbed a 13.9 per cent market share with an overall reach of 30,800.

Rock station Power104 was third in market share at 10.1 per cent, but only fifth in reach, with a total of 22,600 unique listeners.

In terms of market share, Sun FM (9.1 per cent) and K96.3 (nine per cent) rounded out the top five.

Sun also had the second-largest reach among the nine stations, with 32,400 people sampling the station over a one-week period.

EZ-Rock (8.2 per cent), AM1150 (6.7 per cent), The Juice (6.4 per cent) and Q103.1 (2.9 per cent) ranked fifth to ninth.

Stations were rated between Feb. 27 and April 23. Stations in Penticton and Vernon are rated in the fall.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
42025


40958


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41947


Confidence at its finest

Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.   I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as...
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
Dustin Hoffman: ‘Years of therapy have done little to improve my mental state’
Showbiz
Dustin Hoffman is still convinced he is a complete failure,
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award
Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875
39499