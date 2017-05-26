Radio: are you listening?

Photo: Contributed CBC Radio grabbed the most listeners in the latest radio ratings.

When it comes to radio listening habits in the Central Okanagan, people love their information, and their country music.

The latest rating numbers for the 12-plus demographic were released by Numeris, Thursday.

CBC Radio topped the charts again with a 19.3 per cent share. That's the percentage of total hours tuned to all radio stations over a one-week period.

CBC also had the largest reach, with an estimated 43,200 people tuning in for at least 15 minutes.

The national broadcaster also grew its share from 18.8 per cent in the spring 2015 book, and 16.2 per cent in 2016.

For those preferring music over news and talk, Country 100.7 was the choice of many. The country station grabbed a 13.9 per cent market share with an overall reach of 30,800.

Rock station Power104 was third in market share at 10.1 per cent, but only fifth in reach, with a total of 22,600 unique listeners.

In terms of market share, Sun FM (9.1 per cent) and K96.3 (nine per cent) rounded out the top five.

Sun also had the second-largest reach among the nine stations, with 32,400 people sampling the station over a one-week period.

EZ-Rock (8.2 per cent), AM1150 (6.7 per cent), The Juice (6.4 per cent) and Q103.1 (2.9 per cent) ranked fifth to ninth.

Stations were rated between Feb. 27 and April 23. Stations in Penticton and Vernon are rated in the fall.