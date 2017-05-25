Babies in the classroom

"When a child smiles at a baby, that baby takes it in. When a baby smiles back at a child, that child receives that love."

That is the impact an infant can have on a classroom full of teenagers.

Roots of Empathy is a classroom program in Kelowna that sees moms and babies pair with neighbourhood schools and make monthly visits.

The program has had a significant effect in reducing aggression and bullying, while raising social and emotional competence and empathy.

"There is a theme per month, and each theme is focused on caring and compassion," says organizer Colleen Edstrom.

Kendra Duecke, has been a part of the program with two of her three children.

"It's really fun watching the children connect with the babies. It puts a smile on everyone's faces," she said.

