Large snowpack still to melt

Photo: Valerie Mattice Okanagan creeks could rise over the coming days as the higher elevation snowpack begins to melt.

Okanagan creeks and lakes could rise at a faster rate as temperatures soar to above seasonal norms.

The long-range forecast is for temperatures to hit 30 C by the weekend.

According to David Campbell at the River Forecast Centre, that means the remaining snowpack at higher elevations will begin to melt at a more rapid pace.

Campbell says about 80 to 90 per cent of the higher elevation snowpack still remains in areas such as Little White and Big White.

"In terms of areas that have higher melts, we have seen rises in flows," said Campbell during a provincewide conference call. "We expect the risk is ongoing for a week or two."

Most of those snowpacks feed into larger waterways, such as Mission Creek.

Campbell says mid- to lower-level snowpacks have mostly melted away, which has diminished the risk on some of the smaller systems.

A high stream flow advisory remains in effect for: