Breakfast with a cause

Students at Kelowna Secondary School learned how to host an event while raising money for a good cause.

The Rona parking lot was jam-packed for the 15th KSS Cancer Awareness Drive-thru Breakfast.

“Just seeing the smilies on peoples faces when they came in. It’s just been absolutely incredible,” said Grade 12 student Mathew Abrey.

Students have helped raise more than $360,000 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

“It shows how much can be done when so many students come together,” said Abrey.

The students are involved in an event planning class lead by teacher Fane Triggs.

“It’s going awesome; we have sold out of everything. The parking lot was packed,” said Triggs.

Friday is head-shaving day at KSS, when they hope to raise another $20,000.

If you weren’t able to attend the breakfast, donations can still be dropped off at the school or by contacting the BC Cancer Foundation.