Lake nears historic high

Photo: Bernadette Jarrard Okanagan Lake is mere centimetres away from record levels.

All eyes continue to be on Okanagan Lake, as it inches toward uncharted territory.

The lake rose another three centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 342.98 metres, just two centimetres below the forecast high mark of 343 metres.

That's also the height the lake reached in 1948, the highest level ever recorded.

With a return to unseasonably high temperatures, with the mercury expected to surpass 30C on the weekend, there is a risk of even more water flowing into the lake as higher elevation snow packs continue to melt.

"We expect the lake level to exceed 343 metres over the next day or so," said Emergency Operation Centre communications officer Bruce Smith.

"People should still be using this opportunity to check their flood defences, make any adjustments and repairs as necessary, and keep them all in place. Sand and sandbags are still being supplied and stocked at various locations around the Central Okanagan."

Crews with the regional district and various jurisdictions are also fortifying infrastructure in low-lying areas around the region.

Smith adds any flood mitigation in place should be left as water levels continue to rise.

Along with higher temperatures, Environment Canada says there is also a chance of some showers and thunderstorm activity in the Okanagan this afternoon and this evening. However, high winds associated with Tuesday's storm are not expected to materialize.