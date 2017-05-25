41783

Kelowna  

Lake nears historic high

- | Story: 197864

All eyes continue to be on Okanagan Lake, as it inches toward uncharted territory.

The lake rose another three centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 342.98 metres, just two centimetres below the forecast high mark of 343 metres.

That's also the height the lake reached in 1948, the highest level ever recorded.

With a return to unseasonably high temperatures, with the mercury expected to surpass 30C on the weekend, there is a risk of even more water flowing into the lake as higher elevation snow packs continue to melt.

"We expect the lake level to exceed 343 metres over the next day or so," said Emergency Operation Centre communications officer Bruce Smith.

"People should still be using this opportunity to check their flood defences, make any adjustments and repairs as necessary, and keep them all in place. Sand and sandbags are still being supplied and stocked at various locations around the Central Okanagan."

Crews with the regional district and various jurisdictions are also fortifying infrastructure in low-lying areas around the region.

Smith adds any flood mitigation in place should be left as water levels continue to rise.

Along with higher temperatures, Environment Canada says there is also a chance of some showers and thunderstorm activity in the Okanagan this afternoon and this evening. However, high winds associated with Tuesday's storm are not expected to materialize.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3061748
1850 Chandler
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,500
more details
41712


40234


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


41324


41227


Journalist asks the coach why he let one of his players attend his child’s birth

Must Watch
What a good coach. It’s a game, who cares. No person should miss the birth of their child for some silly game. *Editors...
Best of Seven Dresses – May 25, 2017
Galleries
Short dresses will never go out of style. Vote for your favourite...
Asking Siri strange questions in public
Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath...
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135