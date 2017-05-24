42377
Reprieve in flood battle

Temperatures are expected to rise again at the end of the week, and a break in the weather Wednesday allowed residents to bolster flood protection measures.

Lakes are approaching historic volumes, and the high water levels are expected to remain well into July.

The warmer temperatures will speed up the snow melt at higher elevations, and creek flows and area lakes will rise.

“Residents are urged to continue to help neighbours with this work, with sandbag stations welcoming volunteers to help fill and carry sandbags,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in a statement.

Environment Canada says showers will continue overnight on Wednesday with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Sandbagging stations are stocked and replenished daily at several locations throughout the Central Okanagan and are listed here.

