42377
41698

Kelowna  

'A shock to the community'

- | Story: 197835

The Crown spent Wednesday pushing back against the narrative that they're responsible for the long delay in getting the three men accused of killing Jonathan Bacon to trial.

Michael Jones, Jason McBride and Jujhar Khun-Khun are charged with murder and attempted murder in the midday shooting outside the Grand Hotel in August 2011.

The trial has been a long time coming, having been delayed on several occasions since the first trial date was set to begin in April 2016.

The trial officially started on May 15, 2017, with the defence applying to have all of the charges dropped, due to what they say has been a violation of the accused's right to a speedy trial.

In a Supreme Court of Canada decision this past summer, the court ruled that a supreme court case should take no longer than 30 months from when charges have been laid, barring delays caused by the defence or other exceptional circumstances.

“Within the delay analysis, the seriousness of the offence is a factor,” said Crown prosecutor David Ruse Wednesday. “Not exclusively the charge or the offence but all of the circumstances that go into it, including the complexity of the trial, the length of the trial, all of that.

“It was a public execution that not only killed Jonathan Bacon, but it left three other people injured, one of them paralyzed for life ... It can fairly be described as a shock to the community.”

The defence has attributed the delay of the first trial date to the Crown not providing their evidence to defence in a timely fashion, but Ruse says Khun-Khun's own lawyer had said “a number of unresolved issues” forced the delay.

The April 4, 2016 start date was pushed back to Nov. 7, 2016. The second date was subsequently pushed back to the beginning of May, and then again to May 15. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3083280
Large Family home in West Kelowna
$748,800
more details
41381


41227


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40805


Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all

Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and you’re staring blankly at the paper in front of you wondering...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all (2)
Galleries
These won’t help you pass, but they’ll certainly help...
Guy dunks over a car, blows Shaq’s mind
Must Watch
Jordan Kilgannon’s dunk is something else, but we’re...
Zack Snyder thanks fans for support following daughter’s death
Showbiz
Director Zack Snyder has thanked fans for support after he...
Weird Wednesday – May 24, 2017
Galleries
Take a spin through Weird Wednesday!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260