Photo: Contributed The white Porsche SUV Jonathan Bacon was driving in was riddled with bullets in August 2011.

The Crown spent Wednesday pushing back against the narrative that they're responsible for the long delay in getting the three men accused of killing Jonathan Bacon to trial.

Michael Jones, Jason McBride and Jujhar Khun-Khun are charged with murder and attempted murder in the midday shooting outside the Grand Hotel in August 2011.

The trial has been a long time coming, having been delayed on several occasions since the first trial date was set to begin in April 2016.

The trial officially started on May 15, 2017, with the defence applying to have all of the charges dropped, due to what they say has been a violation of the accused's right to a speedy trial.

In a Supreme Court of Canada decision this past summer, the court ruled that a supreme court case should take no longer than 30 months from when charges have been laid, barring delays caused by the defence or other exceptional circumstances.

“Within the delay analysis, the seriousness of the offence is a factor,” said Crown prosecutor David Ruse Wednesday. “Not exclusively the charge or the offence but all of the circumstances that go into it, including the complexity of the trial, the length of the trial, all of that.

“It was a public execution that not only killed Jonathan Bacon, but it left three other people injured, one of them paralyzed for life ... It can fairly be described as a shock to the community.”

The defence has attributed the delay of the first trial date to the Crown not providing their evidence to defence in a timely fashion, but Ruse says Khun-Khun's own lawyer had said “a number of unresolved issues” forced the delay.

The April 4, 2016 start date was pushed back to Nov. 7, 2016. The second date was subsequently pushed back to the beginning of May, and then again to May 15.