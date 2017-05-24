Photo: Contributed

In the midst of near-record lake levels and intensive flood preparation in the Okanagan, a Kelowna optometrist has raised some eyebrows with a unique advertisement.

A roadside sign for Mission Creek Optometry caught the eyes of a few Castanet readers, who expressed surprise at its wording.

The sign sits just off the road outside the Mission Station mall on Gordon Drive. It advertises Mission Creek Optometry’s Facebook page, and features the text “Get flooded with deals.”

Veronica Percival runs Mission Creek Optometry, along with her husband Scott, and said the sign was their way of finding some humour in a situation that’s at the top of many people’s minds.

The joke, she says, “comes from being a survivor of a lot of disasters ourselves,” and that it was simply an attempt to find some humour in the situation.

She explained she and her husband have survived losing their home to a fire, flooding and other harrowing experiences, and that they always try to “find humour in almost everything we do in life.”

“I totally understand if you read it and you right now had sandbags around your home, how it might be distressing, but we’ve been through so much here we like to find something humorous in it,” she said.

She said she's prepared to change the sign if people complain.

However, until Castanet contacted her, she hadn’t heard any feedback about the sign at all.