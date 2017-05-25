41783

Kelowna  

Fun Day flooded

- | Story: 197807

The annual Oyama Fun Day has been cancelled due to extensive flooding in the area.

The event has is organized by the Oyama Community Club, an more than 100-year-old organization that has been putting on some kind of kickoff to summer celebration since they were first created.

Unfortunately, widespread flooding across the Okanagan has hit Oyama, forcing the cancellation of the June 4 event.

“The grounds are flooded and with the high water showing no signs of lowering, unfortunately a decision to cancel was made,” the club said in a statement.

The decision was met with sadness on Facebook.

“I haven't missed one since I was born!” wrote Brittney Halldorson.

'So sad but understandable,” wrote Julia Eyles. “This is an awesome tradition so hopefully it will be held later in the season.”

Pictures in the area show the grounds outside the Oyama Community Hall completely flooded.  

