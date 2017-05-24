An East Kelowna woman had a rude, and violent, awakening in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Susanna Drewes was lying in her bed in the McCulloch Heights mobile home park on McClain Road, while her husband Roger was in the bathroom getting ready for bed, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when they heard a loud crash and their home shook violently.

“At first I thought we were having an earthquake or something,” Roger said.

The crash turned out to have come from a large tree snapping in the wind and crashing onto their home and three vehicles. It landed mere feet from where Susanna was lying.

“Three feet over and it would have been curtains for me,” Susanna said. “I'm glad to be alive.”

The tree also took down a nearby power line, prompting a response from the fire department and eventually FortisBC.

“It was sitting here for several hours waiting for Fortis to come to redo the wire, because Fortis was really busy,” Roger said.

The Drewes have insurance on their home, but they say it might not get figured out for a few days.

“I hope it doesn't rain,” Roger said.