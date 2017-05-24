41717

Kelowna  

'I'm glad to be alive'

- | Story: 197803

An East Kelowna woman had a rude, and violent, awakening in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

Susanna Drewes was lying in her bed in the McCulloch Heights mobile home park on McClain Road, while her husband Roger was in the bathroom getting ready for bed, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when they heard a loud crash and their home shook violently.

“At first I thought we were having an earthquake or something,” Roger said.

The crash turned out to have come from a large tree snapping in the wind and crashing onto their home and three vehicles. It landed mere feet from where Susanna was lying.

“Three feet over and it would have been curtains for me,” Susanna said. “I'm glad to be alive.”

The tree also took down a nearby power line, prompting a response from the fire department and eventually FortisBC.

“It was sitting here for several hours waiting for Fortis to come to redo the wire, because Fortis was really busy,” Roger said.

The Drewes have insurance on their home, but they say it might not get figured out for a few days.

“I hope it doesn't rain,” Roger said.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41987
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2236443
962 Ryder Drive
6 bedrooms 7 baths
$2,200,000
more details
40906


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


40303


42381


Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all

Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and you’re staring blankly at the paper in front of you wondering...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all (2)
Galleries
These won’t help you pass, but they’ll certainly help...
Guy dunks over a car, blows Shaq’s mind
Must Watch
Jordan Kilgannon’s dunk is something else, but we’re...
Zack Snyder thanks fans for support following daughter’s death
Showbiz
Director Zack Snyder has thanked fans for support after he...
Weird Wednesday – May 24, 2017
Galleries
Take a spin through Weird Wednesday!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40468