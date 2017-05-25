Round we go again

Photo: Google Street View Road and utility improvements are set for Lakeshore and Collette roads this summer.

Kelowna residents will be going around another roundabout.

This latest utility and road project is expected to begin this summer at Lakeshore and Collette roads in the Mission.

Residents and businesses in the area can view the project during an open house set for June 7, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Church hall.

“City staff will be at the information session to answer questions about the improvements and the anticipated roadwork,” said Steven Robertson, project technologist.

“The work being done is geared toward enhancing safety and efficiency for people walking, cycling and driving through the area.”

The project includes replacement of a water main, repairs to the Bellevue Creek Bridge and construction of a roundabout at the intersection. Cost is pegged at $800,000.