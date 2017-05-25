41783
39499

Kelowna  

Round we go again

- | Story: 197800

Kelowna residents will be going around another roundabout.

This latest utility and road project is expected to begin this summer at Lakeshore and Collette roads in the Mission.

Residents and businesses in the area can view the project during an open house set for June 7, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Church hall.

“City staff will be at the information session to answer questions about the improvements and the anticipated roadwork,” said Steven Robertson, project technologist.

“The work being done is geared toward enhancing safety and efficiency for people walking, cycling and driving through the area.”

The project includes replacement of a water main, repairs to the Bellevue Creek Bridge and construction of a roundabout at the intersection. Cost is pegged at $800,000.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3075689
3987 Eastwood Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$828,800
more details
42084


39791


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41370


Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?

Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute kids. In all seriousness, New Zealand’s pop queen really...
Nicole Kidman vows to support female film directors
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman has urged actresses to throw their support behind...
Journalist asks the coach why he let one of his players attend his child’s birth
Must Watch
What a good coach. It’s a game, who cares. No person should...
Best of Seven Dresses – May 25, 2017
Galleries
Short dresses will never go out of style. Vote for your favourite...
Asking Siri strange questions in public
Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784