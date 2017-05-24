Naborly and Equifax partner

42534
A Kelowna entrepreneur’s startup announced a major partnership with Equifax Canada today that will see it act as the primary service provider for small-scale landlords and tenants using the credit rating service.

Naborly, a company started by Kelowna native Dylan Lenz, uses sophisticated software to analyze information about potential tenants for landlords, and rates potential renters with a “chance of success.”

For more on the partnership, and what it means for Naborly, read the full story on Castanet's business news website Okanagan Edge.

