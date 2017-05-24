Storm hits expected peak

Contributed

Environment Canada was right on the mark in its prediction of Tuesday's storm activity.

Wind gusts expected to hit up to 70 km/h were reached, and in many cases exceeded as the storm rolled through the province, leaving nearly a quarter of a million people without power at one point.

Meteorologist Matt MacDonald says Kelowna registered winds of 74 km/h at the airport.

In Penticton, speeds reached 78 km/h, while Salmon Arm touched 80.

"The strongest wind gusts over the Interior were in Prince George (at) 94 km/h," he said.

While storm activity was forecast to extend into Wednesday, MacDonald says that won't be the case.

"There will just be some residual showers over the area today, and much cooler temperatures," said MacDonald.

"But, after today, that ridge of high pressure starts to rebuild, and we are headed for above seasonal temperatures for the weekend. It looks like these warm temperatures will be with us right to the end of the month and the beginning of June."

He adds the higher temperatures will bring a return of the snow melt at higher elevations.