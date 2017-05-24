42377

Kelowna  

Lake damage from the sky

Okanagan Lake beaches took a beating from a violent wind storm Tuesday night.

Beaches around the Central Okanagan were almost completely underwater at parts, and most shorelines have moved past flood barriers that were set up around low lying areas.

"High waves combined with record high water levels in Lake Okanagan have led to damage to structures and considerable erosion of the Okanagan shoreline area," the City of Kelowna says.

The Mission Creek area seemed to take the brunt of Mother Nature's wrath, but also Rotary Beach Park, which could be seen fully submerged.

Many docks, trees and debris have built up along the shore after the storm brought strong gusts of wind that reached as high as 74 km/h in Kelowna.

Officials said the winds were blowing waves in one direction and most of the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake took the brunt.

Over the past 24 hours, Okanagan Lake has risen another 4.5 centimetres.

The flood protection barriers seemed to have done their job for the most part, as city officials said they kept lake waters at bay.

