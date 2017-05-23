Severe wave warning issued

Photo: Contributed

A severe wave action warning for all property owners on Central Okanagan lakes has been issued.

A storm surge phenomenon, created by high winds pushing a high volume of water in one direction, in addition to wave action on top of the surge, pose a serious threat to property and erosion of shoreline for unprotected areas.

With wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour possible tonight, it’s too late to begin sandbagging efforts. Property owners should take personal safety precautions if flood protection measures are compromised.

Emergency crews are inspecting and assessing flood-protection measures and infrastructure to determine the top priorities for further action.

With the rising waters and windy conditions on Central Okanagan lakes the possibility of localized evacuations in the region is possible. Residents would only be ordered to evacuate if there is a threat of imminent danger.

A risk of falling trees within saturated ground conditions near lakes and creeks is high. The risk can be increased by high winds expected this evening.

Warmer temperatures later in the week will speed up the volume of snow melting at the higher elevation watersheds, further boosting creek flows and area lakes to rise.

Boating is not recommended on Central Okanagan lakes as rising levels are moving faster and swells in wind creating more severe conditions. Boats still on lifts at docks should be removed before the peak winds hit overnight.