42377
39499

Kelowna  

At mercy of the weather

- | Story: 197716

Officials are firmly stating the William R. Bennet Bridge is secure enough to handle the rising lake levels and strong winds.

Okanagan Lake is going to continue to be high for several weeks, well into the summer months.

“The operators of the bridge have made some adjustments to the tension in the cables,” said Brian Symonds of BC Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Penticton.

“It was designed with the intention to be able to respond to changing lake levels particularly when it goes outside the more normal range so my understanding is they have been making those adjustments as the lake level is going up,” he said.

Five to 10 mm of rainfall is expected this evening into tomorrow morning.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said winds will reach 40 to 60 kilometres per hour and will test flood protection measures.

A cold system will be coming through but followed by rising river levels at the end of the week and extending into next week.

“Warmer temperatures later in the week will speed up the volume of snow melting at the higher elevation watersheds, further boosting creek flows and area lakes to rise,” said the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

A risk of falling trees within saturated ground conditions near lakes and creeks is currently high.

“We are at the mercy of the weather now,” said Symonds.

Water levels are reaching such high heights that the hydro panel at two Shelter Bay Marina docks had to be turned off. The docks impacted are dock A and dock AA.

Over 1.7 million sandbags have been shipped, 13 km of gabion has been staged and 14.5 km of dam products.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2762829
210 Sadler Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
41987


40669


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Francis
Francis Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39334


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296