The 2017 Creative Spaces Summit is back.

The summit takes place today at the Laurel Packinghouse.

In 2016, more than 200 local artists shared information about the spaces they work in, challenges they were encountering in accessing creative spaces, and ideas for change.

The purpose of the summit is to share findings from consultations and continue the conversation about creative spaces in Kelowna. The event features speakers from three successful creative hubs in Vancouver.

It also provides the opportunity to learn about new projects and resources in Kelowna, which might help artists improve their access to creative spaces.

“Kelowna’s arts community is growing and changing,” says Sandra Kochan, Cultural Services Manager.
“Existing arts production spaces are in high demand. As we plan for the future, it’s important to understand what artists need, and explore new models and solutions. This event builds on the work done last year, and creates another opportunity to talk about solutions.”

For more information about SpaceFinder BC, visit spacefinderbc.org.

