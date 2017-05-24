42377

Kelowna  

New lawyer in fentanyl bust

- | Story: 197696

A man who pleaded guilty in March to possession and production of a fentanyl-like drug has changed his lawyer ahead of sentencing, and his new lawyer has "additional issues" with the case. 

Leslie McCulloch, 38, pleaded guilty to production of acetylfentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking in February, after his business on Auburn Road in West Kelowna was raided in March 2016.

Acetylfentanyl is an analogue of fentanyl, described by the American Drug Enforcement Agency as “similar to fentanyl." The drugs still falls under the Canadian Controlled drugs and Substances Act.

After pleading guilty, McCulloch was released on $15,000 bail and remains under electronic monitoring.

He was back in Kelowna court Tuesday to confirm that a pre-sentence report has been completed and to put his new lawyer, Paul Garcia, on record as his counsel.

Garcia told the court he has yet to read the pre-sentence report, but he has “additional issues” with the case that he needs to investigate.

“We do require additional time to research those issues, more than to just read this PSR (pre-sentence report),” Garcia said.

McCulloch's file will be back before the court on June 12 to schedule a future sentencing date, “if all goes well,” according to the Crown.

McCulloch's girlfriend, 27-year-old Rebekka White, was also in court Tuesday, facing charges of production of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and two charges of possession, stemming from the same raid. 

She also remains out of custody on bail, and will also be back in court on June 12.

British Columbia has been going through an illicit drug crisis for more than a year, largely fuelled by the introduction of fentanyl into street drugs. In 2016, 914 people died from illicit drug overdoses, up 80 per cent from 2015. Of those 916, 48 were from Kelowna.  

In February, a Metro Vancouver drug dealer, who grew up in Kelowna, was given a 14-year sentence for trafficking fentanyl. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42084
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3059029
#400-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$245,000
more details


41947


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


40303


37805


To get a sense of how fast Maglev trains travel, watch this

Must Watch
This video of two high-speed trains passing each other in Shanghai provides a visceral sense of what traveling at 268 miles per...
This is how you tow truck
Must Watch
This is why you should always chain your car to the fire hydrant...
Daily Dose – May 24, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy the scenery in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to flip out over this gallery.
Jim Carrey has fresh perspective on life after Hollywood break
Showbiz
Jim Carrey has a different perspective on life after taking some...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499