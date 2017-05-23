'Monster' loses lawyer

Photo: File photo

A convicted child rapist described by a judge as a “monster” has lost yet another lawyer, as he attempts to appeal his conviction.

Steven Walsh, 47, pleaded guilty in 2015 to sexual interference of a person under 16 and making child pornography. He was sentenced to seven years in jail in December 2016.

Walsh was arrested in November 2012 when police found over 100 pornographic videos and pictures of a 10-year-old girl. He was found to have engaged in a number of sex acts with the child over a period of more than a year.

“The videos must be experienced to fully understand the full measure of the crushing depravity of it,” said Justice Mark Takahashi when sentencing Walsh in December. “There are no words to describe the despair one felt for the child and the loathing for Mr. Walsh.”

While Walsh's relationship to the child is protected under a publication ban, to protect her identity, Walsh was in a position of trust.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac told Justice Peter Rogers that Walsh's lawyer, Tim Russell, had informed him Friday that he was “seeking to be removed as counsel.”

Rogers adjourned the matter for two weeks to allow Walsh to find another lawyer.

Walsh has previously attempted to have the charges against him dismissed, due to the length of time it took to go to trial, but the application was thrown out, as Justice John Savage attributed much of the delays to Walsh's actions, including going through five lawyers.

Walsh remains incarcerated at William Head Institution, a minimum-security prison near Victoria.

In his appeal, Walsh argues he was “mentally incapacitated” when his lawyer entered his guilty pleas.