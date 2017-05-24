Expect delays at landfill

Photo: Google Street View Expect delays entering the Glenmore Landfill later this week.

Delays will occur Thursday and Friday for completion of a project at the scale house at the entrance to the dump.

Due to construction, the two inside scales will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to outside scales that normally operate as automated scales.



Construction will include the installation of new electronic signage, which will improve communication and provide safety instructions to both commercial haulers and residential customers.

Work is expected to be complete by end of day on Friday.