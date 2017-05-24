42377

Late-night delays on Spall

Motorists who frequent Spall Road can expect some delays beginning this evening.

Crews will be out on Spall, between Bernard and Harvey avenues, from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. for road resurfacing.

Weather permitting, work should be complete by Tuesday.

This is one of several road segment projects included in the city’s annual pavement management program, which prioritizes the repair of city roads.

The mill-and-fill treatment applied on this section of Spall Road will extend the road surface life by 15 to 20 years.
 
The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway. Noise due to the road resurfacing is expected.

