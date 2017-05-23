High water, higher winds

Madison Erhardt

Waterfront flood protection measures could face an additional test if forecast strong winds come to reality.

Winds from 40 to 70 km/h are forecast to move into the Central Okanagan this evening, continuing into Wednesday. Wind-driven wave action could worsen flooding.

"The forecast for the strong winds will have an impact on the flood protection measures. The large amount of debris and the wind combined will create a lot of wave action in the lake, which could result in more flooding," said Emergency Operations Centre information officer Carrie O'Rourke.

Thunderstorms are also predicted this evening, with rain that will continue for most of the day, Wednesday.

Boaters are urged to stay off the lake a little longer.

"This weekend was pretty quiet. The reason behind this is there is a lot of debris out there. It will help with boater safety and the protection of our foreshore," said O'Rourke.

For more information on flood preparation including sand and sandbag locations, and how to effectively build sandbag walls and secure docks, visit at www.cordemergency.ca.

Elsewhere, wind warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, where winds of up to 90 km/h are expected.

A flood watch also remains in effect for the Nicola River near Merritt, including Nicola Lake, while high streamflow advisories are posted for almost a dozen rivers and creeks across the Southern and Central Interior, including Mission Creek in Kelowna.