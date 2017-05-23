41717

Kelowna  

Rec room in the park

- | Story: 197678

When the weather is nice, bring the rec room outdoors.

That's what the City of Kelowna and Downtown Kelowna Association have done at Stuart Park with the opening of an "outdoor rec room and social lounge." 

A giant chess set, ping pong tables and moveable chairs have been set up in the plaza for the summer, and visitors are invited to play games and socialize.

The equipment is open for public use between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (weather permitting), now through the end of August.

“During the winter, the plaza is very popular for ice skating,” said Lindsay Clement, park and landscape planner with the city.

“In the summer, it gets used occasionally for concerts or large events, but it seems to be largely underused.... We are hoping we can activate the space and encourage people to spend more time here.”

