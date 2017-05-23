Planning new Foerster trial

Photo: Facebook

The lead up to a second trial of the man convicted of killing an Armstrong teenager has begun.

Three years ago, Matthew Foerster was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of 18-year-old Taylor Van Diest on Halloween night 2011.

Foerster filed an appeal of the decision five months after his conviction, and in March 2017, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld the appeal and ordered a new trial.

The court found the jury in the first trial was incorrectly instructed on how to interpret certain evidence, specifically the last text message Van Diest sent, which said she was “being creeped,” and of Foerster's disposal of a shoelace and flashlight, both of which were believed to have been used to kill Van Diest.

“Unfortunately, these errors cannot be corrected on appeal, nor can it be said with assurance that they did not affect the verdict,” said Justice Harvey Groberman, in a written decision issued on March 7.

During the first trial, Foerster admitted he was responsible for killing Van Diest, but contended he was only guilty of manslaughter or second-degree murder.

Foerster appeared in Kelowna's Supreme Court Tuesday morning by way of video, as he remains incarcerated in a Lower Mainland prison, to figure out a date for an upcoming pretrial conference.

Foerster obtained a different lawyer, Roger Thirkell, for his successful appeal and second trial.

The Crown prosecutor requested the matter be put over to June 12, as she is new to the case.

Justice Peter Rogers, the same judge found to have erred in the first trial, agreed to the request, and a future date for a pretrial hearing is expected to be scheduled on June 12.