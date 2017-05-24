KSS steps up for cancer

41783
Students at Kelowna Secondary School are stepping up again for the fight against cancer.

For the 15th year, students are raising money during "Cancer Week," one of the largest student-run events at the school.

Over the past 14 years, students have helped raise more than $360,000 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

Fundraising efforts include a drive-thru breakfast by donation Thursday morning at the Rona parking on Springfield Road. The breakfast runs from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and includes breakfast sandwiches, wraps, muffins, orange juice and coffee. 

"The drive-thru breakfast is such an incredible tradition," says Grade 12 student Jake Farvolden.

"We've pout a lot of effort into making this work, and we're stoked to raise as much as we can for the Cancer Foundation."

Fane Triggs, co-head off the school's leadership program, says the breakfast has grown each year.

"Because the money is going towards such a great cause, everyone is so eager to help out and chip in where they can, and that always makes our jobs a little easier.

"And because the money stays in the city, it makes it all the more inviting for people to support."

Cancer Week concludes with the popular head-shaving event over the lunch hour on Friday.

Over the previous 14 years, more than 600 students and staff have had their heads shaved for the cause.

If you can't attend the Drive-Thru Breakfast, you can still drop off a cheque or cash at KSS, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or contact the BC Cancer Foundation directly.

40875