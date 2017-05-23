A perfect mosquito storm

Photo: RDCO Mosquito larvae collected in the Central Okanagan.

As residents in low-lying areas and along the lakeshore continue to fortify their properties from rising water, the regional district is is doing what it can to control a mosquito explosion.

The combination of a wet spring, warmer temperatures, and more than usual standing water caused by flooding has created a perfect environment for the pesky bugs.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has had crews out since early April monitoring and treating mosquito larvae in about 200 known breeding locations.

“With all the spring rain and flooding in the Central Okanagan, there’s a lot of water sitting around in fields and low-lying areas, which boosts the chances of developing mosquitoes," said Curtis Fediuk, president of Duka Environmental, which handles larval mosquito control for the Central Okanagan.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith says residents can help by removing potential areas where the insect hangs out.

"Remove any standing water sources and unused items that collect water such as old tires. Just a few millimetres of water is all that’s needed for mosquito larva to survive and hatch into biting mosquitoes," said Smith.

“Rain barrels should be covered with a screen to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs in the water. At least twice a week, drain standing water from containers under plant pots or in garbage cans and change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet bowls. And remove any water that sits in unused swimming pools and on swimming pool covers and aerate water in ponds or add fish that will feed on mosquito larvae.”

In coming weeks, 10,000 roadside catch basins will also be checked and treated as needed.