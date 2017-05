A pedestrian was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, Tuesday morning, after a compact car struck the man's walker, sending him to the ground.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man was using a walker on the sidewalk near Gordon Drive and Leon Avenue when the vehicle’s bumper nudged the walker, and the man fell over.

Paramedics placed the man on a stretcher, but the extent of his injuries was unclear.

The driver stayed at the scene.