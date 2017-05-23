41367
41698

Kelowna  

Oh deer!

- | Story: 197637

Conservation officers in Kelowna are warning the public about fawning season.

The cute fawns may look lonely but they want to get the message out that the baby deer should not be touched or moved.

“Every year, well-intentioned people try to rescue fawns and other young ungulates mistakenly thought to be orphaned, but these interventions do more harm than good,” said conservation officer Ken Owens.

Fawns are often seen lying quietly in vegetation for hours at a time, especially the first weeks of their lives.

“Although these babies may look abandoned, they are not,” said Owens.

If humans remove the babies from their rest spots they can end up being orphaned as deer often leave their young along for long periods and return to them later.

If a fawn is spotted, conservation officers suggest these following steps:  

  • If the fawn is lying quietly and appears uninjured, leave it alone.
  • Keep pets away from the area.
  • If you think the fawn is not being cared for by its mother, return the next day to check on it.  If it is in the exact same spot and bleating, it may be orphaned.
  • It is important to handle deer orphans carefully and minimize human contact in order to give them the best chance of surviving and returning to the wild.

If you believe a fawn is orphaned or injured you can contact Conservation Officers at 1-877-952-7277.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3047800
1522 Golden View Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$924,900
more details
40931


37671


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


40980


41051


Daily Dose – May 23, 2017

Daily Dose
Summon the strength to get through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beach season is just around the corner.
Pink cycles 100 miles for charity
Music
Pink and her husband Carey Hart cycled 100 miles (160 kilometers)...
How to Start Your Own Business
Uncategorized
Take by means of example, this article will unquestionably be...
Top Jobs Popular for future years
Uncategorized
One principal cause of international heating is using fossil...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41663
39499