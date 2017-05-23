41783

Kelowna  

Back to back rescues

- | Story: 197632

UPDATE: Tuesday 6:15 a.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was dispatched twice within 90 minutes on Monday.

The first call came to assist in the evacuation of an injured mountain biker who had gone over the handle bars in Myra Canyon.

COSAR responded with eight members and, while en route, dispatched the air rescue team to remove the injured male. Due to his injuries, BC Ambulance also dispatched its medical helicopter to the scene.

While COSAR secured the landing zone, the winch team transported him to a waiting helicopter ambulance, which took the mountain biker to Kelowna General Hospital.

While COSAR was preparing the landing zone, the team was then dispatched to assist RCMP in locating a missing woman who had walked away from her truck in the Big White Road-Highway 33 area.

Half the members from the first call were dispatched to the area, with another six COSAR members joining them. 

The searchers located the woman a short distance from where she was last seen, in a ravine. She was unhurt but a little tired.

ORIGINAL: Monday 5:45 p.m.

A man was airlifted to hospital Monday after a mountain biking accident.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was biking the trails at Myra Canyon when a stick went through the bikes front wheel.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man went over the handle bars and hit his chin.

Two nurses that were biking in the same area rushed over to assist the man.

It was almost two hours before the rescue helicopter could locate the man and remove him from the area.

The man was conscious when taken to the hospital but was suffering serious injuries. It is not clear the extent of the injuries.

