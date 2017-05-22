41717

Kelowna  

Airlifted after bike accident

A man was airlifted to hospital Monday after a mountain biking accident.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was biking the trails at Myra Canyon when a stick went through the bikes front wheel.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man went over the handle bars and hit his chin.

Two nurses that were biking in the same area rushed over to assist the man.

It was almost two hours before the rescue helicopter could locate the man and remove him from the area.

The man was conscious when taken to the hospital but was suffering serious injuries. It is not clear the extent of the injuries.

38107