Kelowna  

$10,000 for one putt

There's a saying in golf, you drive for show, and you putt for dough.

And, just as the young men on the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada know good things start with a good drive, so too does the professional sales staff at Kelowna Chrysler.

When the Mackenzie Tour returns to Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club next month, one lucky person will have a chance to putt for $10,000, courtesy of Kelowna Chrysler.

It could be you.

There's two ways to enter.

Go to www.kelownawinner.ca and take part in a fun, interactive putting game. Along with a chance to enter the draw, you'll also win some great prizes from Kelowna Chrysler.

Or, pop down to Kelowna Chrysler at 2440 Enterprise Way, and ask for complimentary tickets to the Mackenzie Tour event, slated for June 14 to 18. That will automatically enter you into the draw.

Check out the putting green at the lot for more chances to win some great prizes.

No purchase necessary.

One name will be drawn from those received. That person will get one shot at $10,000.

For the past 45 years, Kelowna Chrysler has done more than just sell quality new, and pre-owned cars and trucks.

They have also been a strong community supporter, and a sponsor of the Mackenzie Tour's GolfBC Championship at Gallagher's Canyon.

"Golf is a great part of the fun and excitement of Kelowna," says managing director Scott Amis.

"But, we also love selling cars."

If you love golf, and you're in the market for a new, or pre-owned vehicle, stop by and see what Kelowna Chrysler has to offer.

And, during the Month of RAM, we're offering 25 per cent off the Manufactured Suggested Retail Price on RAM truck. That could be worth up to $18,000 in cash discounts.

Who knows, that one visit could also be worth a cool $10,000.

Because, at Kelowna Chrysler you will drive for show, and maybe, just maybe, putt for dough.

