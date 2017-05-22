Storm brewing

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

Okanagan Lake has risen over the 1990 flood level and water is still rising Monday.

Waterfront flood protections measures will face tests in the coming days with strong winds and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Residents are being asked to stay away from floodwaters and keep away from shorelines.

“During periods of high flow, the shorelines may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse,” reads a release from the ministry.

Walking through flood waters is dangerous and just over six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult.

The water can contain various forms of contamination such as sewage, fuels or pesticides.

“If you must walk in flood waters to evacuate, use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you,” says a release.

A vast amount of floating and submerged debris including docks is under water in Okanagan Lake and boating is not recommended.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

Okanagan Lake is nearing the flood mark and could reach historic levels.

Above normal temperatures on Monday are accelerating the upper level snowpack melt, causing high streamflows.

Strong winds are expected for Tuesday evening which will create more risk for lake front properties due to wave action expected to batter the foreshore.

Thunderstorms are forecast for late Tuesday into Wednesday and will add additional streamflow.

Lakefront property owners are being advised again to put protection measures in place immediately. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said their flood protection measure is now effectively complete.

Okanagan Lake rose another 3.5 cm Sunday bringing the lake up to 342.86 metres above sea level, just one cm off 1990’s flood level and 14 cm away from this year’s projected peak of 343 metres.

For more information on how to protect yourself visit this link.