Nearing flood mark

Okanagan Lake is nearing the flood mark and could reach historic levels.

Above normal temperatures on Monday are accelerating the upper level snowpack melt, causing high streamflows.

Strong winds are expected for Tuesday evening which will create more risk for lake front properties due to wave action expected to batter the foreshore.

Thunderstorms are forecast for late Tuesday into Wednesday and will add additional streamflow.

Lakefront property owners are being advised again to put protection measures in place immediately. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said their flood protection measure is now effectively complete.

Okanagan Lake rose another 3.5 cm Sunday bringing the lake up to 342.86, just one cm off 1990’s flood level and 14 cm away form this year’s projected peak of 343.

