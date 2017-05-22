Ricci, Cusack to film here

Photo: Contributed Christina Ricci and John Cusack

The director behind The Humanity Bureau, a feature film shot in Osoyoos late last year, is returning to the Okanagan for his next project.

Opening production in Kelowna and Vernon next week, Distorted stars Christina Ricci, John Cusack and Brendan Fletcher. The film is described as a “thriller” and is directed by Rob W. King.

Ricci plays an artist who suffers from bi-polar disorder that is recovering from the loss of a child. Plagued by disturbing memories and fears for her own safety, she and her husband (Fletcher) move from a sketchy neighbourhood into a luxurious apartment building with ultra modern security.

But she begins to suspect the building has a dark side to it, and seeks the help of an investigative journalist (Cusack). Together, they begin to suspect building's mysterious owner may be using the state-of-the-art control systems to subliminally subjugate its unsuspecting residents.

“Christina, John and Brendan bring incredible talent to this project,” says Kevin DeWalt, Producer and CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment. “We’re honoured to work with such a high caliber of actors and can’t wait for fans to join our characters on this mind-bending story.”

The Humanity Bureau, starring Nicolas Cage, is currently in post production with an anticipated 2017 release.