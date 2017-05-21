Jets overhead in Okanagan

Photo: Harold Schock

Some CF-18 jets were flying overhead in the Central and North Okangan over the weekend.

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar says two jets were in the area for "routine training," landing at KLW to refuel.

A Castanet reader caught an image of one of those jets as it was flying low over Kelowna.

"We have this quite often," Samaddar said. "They'll drop in, stop by, and they may spend overnight here. And on the way in, they'll do some training as they come in to the airport, do a number of circuits, and then land."

The jets were also seen over Armstrong this weekend.