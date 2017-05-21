42377

Kelowna  

Jets overhead in Okanagan

- | Story: 197589

Some CF-18 jets were flying overhead in the Central and North Okangan over the weekend.

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar says two jets were in the area for "routine training," landing at KLW to refuel.

A Castanet reader caught an image of one of those jets as it was flying low over Kelowna.

"We have this quite often," Samaddar said. "They'll drop in, stop by, and they may spend overnight here. And on the way in, they'll do some training as they come in to the airport, do a number of circuits, and then land."

The jets were also seen over Armstrong this weekend.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
41809


40949


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39613


An astonishing illustration of how much faster F1 cars are than other race cars

Must Watch
The F1 car starts a full 40 seconds behind aMercedes SL63 and 25 seconds behind a V8 Supercar, and still easily catches them...
Johnny Depp failed to surprise ride-goers at Disneyland
Showbiz
Johnny Depp failed to shock Pirates of the Caribbean ride-goers...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this
Galleries
Istanbul-based visual artist Hseyin ahin doesn’t just...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this (2)
Galleries
Though his craft of layering multiple photos is practiced by...
When you’ve got a Coke habit
Must Watch
The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35755