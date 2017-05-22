COSA sailors head to worlds

Photo: Contributed

Two first-place finishers at this year's Springtime Regatta will be representing the Central Okanagan Sailing Association at the 2017 World Children's Games following their wins this weekend.

COSA coach Devin Rubadeau will be heading to Lithuania in July along with winners Ryan Rubadeau and Gabriella Littleton to compete in the games.

“Ryan and Gabriella are ready to compete, and are demonstrating the kind of confidence and skills necessary to sail safely and have fun against competitors from around the world," said Devin Rubadeau.

Six large fleets and 56 boats competed COSA's 39th annual Springtime Regatta over the May long weekend, with dinghy sailors coming from across the Pacific Northwest.

That included the four-fleet Optimist course, which included 17 sailors in five races. First place in Blue fleet, which represented 11- and 12-year-olds, was COSA race team member Claire Ramsey, who narrowly beat Vancouver sailor Rory Walsh.

Ramsey also managed to take the title of the Optimist's overall champion. Third place in the Blue fleet was Ian Wright, also of COSA, who also finished third overall.

In Red fleet, for sailors 13-and-over, COSA's Ryan Rubadeau to first,while his younger brother Tyler won the White fleet, which includes sailors aged 10-and-under.

Kyle Wright of COSA finished 2nd in White fleet, with third place going to Hudson Amery of West Vancouver.

In the Laser Radial fleet, Alec Coleman of West Vancouver took first place both in that fleet and overall in the regatta, followed by Alex Cherniavskii, also of West Vancouver, and Bryana van Leeuwen of COSA.

In the Laser 4.7 fleet, Littleton with COSA took first place.

