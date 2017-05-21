Rapid melt coming

Photo: Colleen Milne

Rapid upper level snowpack melt is causing Okangan Lake and area creeks to rise even faster over the next two to three days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday for Central and South Okanagan including Kelowna and Penticton.

“A ridge is building over the southern Interior of British Columbia and will remain in place Monday and Tuesday, leading to unseasonably warm weather,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

“This warm spell will accelerate snowmelt and lead to rising rivers, possibly causing concerns related to flooding.”

Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 cm on Saturday, 17 cm away from this year’s projected peak of 343m.

High temperatures are causing the remaining snowpack to melt rapidly and forecasters are advising that the melt above 1,600m will increase significantly over the next few days.

A high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan, including mission Creek was issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“River levels are expected to respond to this snow melt, with increasing river levels expected throughout the Sunday to Tuesday, or Wednesday, period.”

The statement is asking that people and pets stay back from creek banks which could be extremely slippery and are at risk of erosion.

Evacuations have been issued for 71 and 81 Marchbank Road due to a small landslide north of Killiney Beach.