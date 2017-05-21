41367
37043

Kelowna  

Rapid melt coming

- | Story: 197586

Rapid upper level snowpack melt is causing Okangan Lake and area creeks to rise even faster over the next two to three days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday for Central and South Okanagan including Kelowna and Penticton.

“A ridge is building over the southern Interior of British Columbia and will remain in place Monday and Tuesday, leading to unseasonably warm weather,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

“This warm spell will accelerate snowmelt and lead to rising rivers, possibly causing concerns related to flooding.”

Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 cm on Saturday, 17 cm away from this year’s projected peak of 343m.

High temperatures are causing the remaining snowpack to melt rapidly and forecasters are advising that the melt above 1,600m will increase significantly over the next few days.

A high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan, including mission Creek was issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“River levels are expected to respond to this snow melt, with increasing river levels expected throughout the Sunday to Tuesday, or Wednesday, period.”

The statement is asking that people and pets stay back from creek banks which could be extremely slippery and are at risk of erosion.

Evacuations have been issued for 71 and 81 Marchbank Road due to a small landslide north of Killiney Beach.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3061748
1850 Chandler
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,500
more details


39791


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41947


An astonishing illustration of how much faster F1 cars are than other race cars

Must Watch
The F1 car starts a full 40 seconds behind aMercedes SL63 and 25 seconds behind a V8 Supercar, and still easily catches them...
Johnny Depp failed to surprise ride-goers at Disneyland
Showbiz
Johnny Depp failed to shock Pirates of the Caribbean ride-goers...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this
Galleries
Istanbul-based visual artist Hseyin ahin doesn’t just...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this (2)
Galleries
Though his craft of layering multiple photos is practiced by...
When you’ve got a Coke habit
Must Watch
The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637