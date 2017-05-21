Lake up, protect your land

Photo: Colin Basran May 19th photo of Okanagan Lake.

Residents along Okanagan Lake are once again being urged to adequately protect their properties as the big lake continues to rise.

Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 centimetres Saturday, bringing the level to 342.83 metres, according to officials.

They warn that as high temperatures are now causing the upper snowpack to melt, the lake will rise for approximately three more weeks.

Emergency operations officials are also concerned that not all lakefront properties have adequate protection.

Surveillance flights conducted to determine where flooding will likely occur up to 343.6 metres found that many at-risk lakefront properties lack adequate foreshore protection to that level.

“Flooding has already started to occur in low lying areas, so the sooner flood measures are in place, the better,” said a press release on Sunday. “Simple steps like placing sandbags and removing valuables from below ground basements and crawlspaces will help protect at-risk properties.”

Sandbagging stations are stocked and replenished daily at several locations throughout the Central Okanagan, as well as in the Vernon area and Penticton.

As well, boaters on Okanagan Lake this long weekend are being urged to drive slowly, stay away from the shore and avoid several areas at risk due to high waters and wave action.

“Boat wakes can have significant impact on vulnerable properties,” said the release. “Boaters are reminded that they can be fined for operating a power-boat over 10 km/h within 30 metres of shore. Boaters who choose to disregard safety notifications may also be fined.”

Meanwhile, municipal and public safety crews continue to install flood protection works including sandbag walls, bladder dams and gabion barriers.

The public has been asked to leave the installations alone for their own safety and to ensure the continued protection of community infrastructure and property.