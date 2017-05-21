41783
42162

Kelowna  

2 Westside homes evac'd

- | Story: 197575

Two Westside residences have been evacuated following a small landslide on Marchbank Road, off Westside Road, north of Killiney Beach, according to a release from the Central Okanagan Regional District.

No one was injured in the slide and the tactical evacuation was described as a safety precaution.

Geotechnical inspections were to be conducted Sunday.

Officials say one house was not occupied and a family of three living in the second residence was to be referred to Emergency Support Services in Vernon for assistance, if needed.

Emergency Support Services are available for urgent matters by calling 250-469-8490 and a reception centre will reopen Tuesday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise needed.

A Kelowna-based Emergency Operations Centre remains open; and BC Forestry and various municipal crews also continue to provide on the ground support throughout the long weekend.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3077901
1545 Reservoir Road
[email protected] baths
$1,650,000
more details
39638


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dahlia
Dahlia Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41947


An astonishing illustration of how much faster F1 cars are than other race cars

Must Watch
The F1 car starts a full 40 seconds behind aMercedes SL63 and 25 seconds behind a V8 Supercar, and still easily catches them...
Johnny Depp failed to surprise ride-goers at Disneyland
Showbiz
Johnny Depp failed to shock Pirates of the Caribbean ride-goers...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this
Galleries
Istanbul-based visual artist Hseyin ahin doesn’t just...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this (2)
Galleries
Though his craft of layering multiple photos is practiced by...
When you’ve got a Coke habit
Must Watch
The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42391