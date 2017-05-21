2 Westside homes evac'd

Photo: Google Maps

Two Westside residences have been evacuated following a small landslide on Marchbank Road, off Westside Road, north of Killiney Beach, according to a release from the Central Okanagan Regional District.

No one was injured in the slide and the tactical evacuation was described as a safety precaution.

Geotechnical inspections were to be conducted Sunday.

Officials say one house was not occupied and a family of three living in the second residence was to be referred to Emergency Support Services in Vernon for assistance, if needed.

Emergency Support Services are available for urgent matters by calling 250-469-8490 and a reception centre will reopen Tuesday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise needed.

A Kelowna-based Emergency Operations Centre remains open; and BC Forestry and various municipal crews also continue to provide on the ground support throughout the long weekend.