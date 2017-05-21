4 to run in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed A Lake Country council by-election will be held June 24th.

Three people will be running for Lake Country council in a June 24th by-election for the Carr's Landing seat.

However, the Oyama council seat will be acclaimed, with only one person filing nomination papers by last Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, according to a press release.

Todd McKenzie will replace Oyama councillor Owen Dickie who passed away March 6.

The three people running in Carr’s Landing ward include:

D. Oscar Barnes

Joanne de Vries

Jeanette Lambert

Candidate biographies can be found online.

The new councillors will serve a 16-month term after being sworn in July 4.