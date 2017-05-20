Knox Hill Climb turns 60

For the 60th year, the roar of engines echoed across Knox Mountain, as dozens of race cars rocketed to the top.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb has been a mainstay of the Kelowna springtime for generations, and judging by those out at Saturday's event, it's still as popular as ever.

Admission is $20 for a day, and Bob Sherman, part of the Knox Mountain Executive Committee, says all the money they make after expenses goes to charity.

“We contribute to the Sunshine Foundation, that provides trips to Disneyland for disabled and terminally ill children and we also give a contribution to the Kelowna BC SPCA, so charity is quite a bit of our focus,” Sherman said.

This weekend's event hosted 73 racers from across B.C., Alberta, and the U.S.

“It attracts quite a few people,” Sherman said. “It's the only running hill climb in all of Canada.”

In addition to the time trials, Knox Mountain Park is also hosting a car show, where dozens of classics, imports, hot rods and exotics are on display.

The cars will be back in action Sunday, until 6 p.m.