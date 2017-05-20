May Days hits the streets

Photo: Nicholas Johansen
Music, costumes, flags, posters, classic cars and dancing filled the streets of Rutland Saturday, during the 58th annual Rutland May Days celebration.
The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with a parade that ran from the Kelowna YMCA, down Rutland Road, and into Centennial Park.
Centennial Park was packed full of midway rides and carnival games, along with a host of treats from local food trucks.
Wendy Swarbrick, one of the organizers of the event, expected more than 15,000 to attend throughout the weekend.
Celebrations continue through until Sunday.