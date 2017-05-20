May Days hits the streets

The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with a parade that ran from the Kelowna YMCA, down Rutland Road, and into Centennial Park.

Centennial Park was packed full of midway rides and carnival games, along with a host of treats from local food trucks.

Wendy Swarbrick, one of the organizers of the event, expected more than 15,000 to attend throughout the weekend.

Celebrations continue through until Sunday.