41717
42162

Kelowna  

May Days hits the streets

- | Story: 197538

The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with a parade that ran from the Kelowna YMCA, down Rutland Road, and into Centennial Park.

Centennial Park was packed full of midway rides and carnival games, along with a host of treats from local food trucks.

Wendy Swarbrick, one of the organizers of the event, expected more than 15,000 to attend throughout the weekend.

Celebrations continue through until Sunday. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3031692
House with 2 bdr legal suite
$639,000
more details
41274


40949


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41357


How to pet a dog

Must Watch
I’ve been doing it wrong all these years. *face palms*
Selena Gomez given permission for Talking Heads sample on new single
Music
Selena Gomez was given permission by Talking Heads' David...
You had one job and completely botched it!
Galleries
These people took their one job and messed it up royally.
You had one job and completely botched it! (2)
Galleries
Amazing how some people can fail on such a huge level.
Janitor finally gets through to a group of high schoolers who were making his job harder.
Must Watch
Just when you thought this was going to become a tear...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899
39499