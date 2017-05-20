Lake surpasses 1997 flood

Photo: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Okanagan Lake levels have surpassed levels from the 1997 floods.

Okanagan Lake has surpassed lake levels from the 1997 floods, and it continues to rise.

The lake rose another two centimetres Friday and now sits at 342.8 metres above sea level, surpassing 1997 levels of 342.79 metres., the last major flooding event in Kelowna.

In 1990, the lake level reached 342.87 metres, and in 1948, levels reached 343 metres.

Officials predict the lake will eventually reach 1948 levels, but this is dependent on rain in the area and warm temperatures melting the high snowpack in the surrounding mountains.

Extensive flooding across the Okanagan Lake shoreline is expected if levels reach 343.6 metres. Large flood mitigation efforts have been undertaken along Kelowna's shoreline this past week, using sand and inflatable barriers.

Flooding has already been seen in parts of Penticton.

While boating this long weekend is not recommended, due to the amount of debris in the lake, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has asked boaters to avoid Kelowna's entire waterfront between Poplar Point and Cedar Creek, as boat wake can cause flooding for waterfront properties.

Additionally, boaters have been asked to avoid the following areas:

West Kelowna

Green Bay area

Casa Loma area

Pritchard Drive area

Whitworth Road area

Westside Road

Wilson’s Landing

Fintry area

Killiney Beach area

Peachland

The entire downtown waterfront; specifically, Heritage Park to Buchanan

All day use docks and wharfs (closed)

Princeton boat launch (closed)

Lake Country