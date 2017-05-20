Rory's dominant debut

41299
Moving his full training camp back to Kelowna for the first time in seven years proved to be a good move for Rory MacDonald, who looked to be at his best in his Bellator debut in London Friday night.

After dropping his last two fights in the UFC, MacDonald got back in the win column in his first fight under the Bellator banner.

MacDonald opened the fight by taking down Paul Daley almost immediately and dominating him from the top position for the full five minutes of the first round.

The second round was similar, only much shorter.

One minute and 45 seconds into the second round, MacDonald slipped his arm under Daley's chin and tapped him out with a rear-naked choke.

“It's been a long two years, it took a lot to stay focused, stay on track,” MacDonald said following the fight. “Focus in on what I was lacking in every department of my life, and I made sure that I checked off all those wrongs that I was doing and it showed in the fight.

“Tonight I was at my best.”

MacDonald's coach in Kelowna, Toshido MMA's David Lea, congratulated MacDonald on Facebook.

“Didn't get touched by one of the most dangerous strikers in the world, Paul Daley! Flawless victory!”

MacDonald will now take on the winner of Lorenz Larkin and the current Bellator champion, Douglas Lima, who are set to fight on June 24.

And MacDonald had a message for whoever is holding the belt after June 24.

“I will take that belt from you and I will take your health.”

