Walking to their futures

Photo: Flicker

Grade 12 students from Kelowna Secondary School were decked out in their best attire for the annual prom walk Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of students walked towards the dolphins by downtown Kelowna to kick off the prom walk.

KSS students met with friends, family and classmates and strolled down by the lakeside taking it all in.

"It's crazy to believe we are actually graduating," one grad said.

"It's our prom, but KSS does it a bit earlier then others," another student said. "We still have a bit of school left, but I'm looking forward to heading to Okanagan College in the fall."

After the walk, grads and their families were treated to a special dinner at the Delta Grand Hotel.

June 22 is final day of classes for KSS Students.