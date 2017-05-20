Green thumbs 'ageless'

41717
Rutland Senior Secondary students joined seniors from Fernbrae Manor for a special garden party on Friday.

The students have been hard at work on a project to make the serenity of gardening more accessible to seniors.  

The students' main goal is to make a lasting difference in Rutland.

Student Bailey Spragge was happy to spend her afternoon planting with the seniors.

"We implemented this to connect the seniors with the community and with the green space and nature around them," Spragge said.

"We threw some ideas around and came up with the community garden, we are so happy with how it turned out."

Fernbrae spokesman Doug Watson said: " At first, there wasn't a lot of interest because they are so used to doing the gardening in the ground, which can be hard on them. These boxes are perfect for the residents, and I know they will be out here a lot." 

41324


41263


