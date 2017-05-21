Art from the heart for cops

41299
A collaborative art piece has been unveiled at Kelowna's new RCMP Police Services Building.

The month-long Gratitude Project saw students and residents show their appreciation for local police through creativity.

"Our collective aspirations of the Gratitude Project were to honor the dedication and commitment of our RCMP detachment and to remind the members each day that our community is grateful to them for keeping our community safe and protected," said Third Space founder Ken Stober.

Artist Carolina Sanchez de Bustamante said she was inspired to assemble the jig-saw puzzle art pieces, designed by Grade 6 children, into a four-piece permanent installation. 

UBCO nursing students Erin Bryant, Katlyn Ducharme and Maggie Johnman used this as their fourth year leadership project. The fact that so many teachers came aboard was inspiring, they said.

"This project allowed the time to pause and think about all of the elements that we have and are grateful for" said Mar Jok Elementary teacher Karina Conner. 

Intermediate classes were given the opportunity to express personal gratitude through words and art.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to each and every person involved," said Supt. Brent Mundle.

