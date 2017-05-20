41717
37043

Kelowna  

Simple sandbag solution

- | Story: 197500

As local residents, firefighters, police and friendly strangers fill sandbags to protect homes from flooding creeks and rising lake levels, several locals have pointed to a simple device that could help expedite the sandbagging process.

A video posted on YouTube shows two young boys filling up six sandbags at once using a simple homemade tool made with PVC piping and wood.

The sandbags are placed over one end of the PVC pipes, and the sand is then filled into the other end.

In the video, the 10- and 13-year-old boys fill up six bags with sand in about 90 seconds.

“Today, I saw about 20 workers in red shirts filling sandbags in the Casa Loma region,” said Aaron Anderson. “Not to belittle them in any way, but there were two people to make one sandbag in about 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

“These two young boys could produce as much as 12 full-grown adults in half the time.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42138
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3067829
2740 Ethel
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
40931


39389


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39834


Daily Dose – May 20, 2017

Daily Dose
How shocking is today’s Daily Dose? This shocking…
Daily Dose – May 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get comfortable before checking out the rest of this gallery!
Cher: ‘I’m not a fan of my music’
Music
Cher is not impressed with any of her pop hits from the 1970s.
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017
Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s...
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Expensive mistakes you didn’t make at work this week and...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710